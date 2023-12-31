ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks have plenty to celebrate, heading into the new year.

The Elmira River Sharks beat Watertown 6-2, in a special Sunday New Years Eve clash. Donning New Years themed uniforms, the River Sharks stormed out of the gates with a goal from Davide Gaeta, 22 seconds into the game. With the crowd still cheering the opening goal, Elmira’s Jesse Swanson dropped the gloves with Watertown’s Justin Schmidt on the following face-off. After the dust had settled, both teams held each other off the board until the 6:20 mark of the first frame. The Wolves jumped out on a fast break, resulting in the game tying goal from Trevor Lord. Nearly 4 minutes after the Wolves goal, Elmira would strike back on the power play. Larri Vartiainen put the River Sharks back ahead with his 2nd goal in the past 4 games.

In the 2nd period, Watertown’s Trevor Lord scored for the 2nd time in the game, to even things up at 2 a piece. Lord’s goal would be the only tally of a penalty filled period, with both teams sitting in the box for 14 minutes. In the final frame, Elmira powered ahead with an impressive showing on offense. Just under 6 minutes in to the period, head coach Tyler Gjurich scored to put the River Sharks back in the lead. Nearly 5 minutes after his 1st goal, Gjurich extended Elmira’s lead to 4 on the power play. In the final minutes of the period, the River Sharks would take advantage of 2 game misconducts and a major penalty by the Wolves, scoring 2 more times. Gaeta delivered his 2nd goal of the game on the power play, while Blake Peavey scored an even strength goal to reach the eventual final score.

Among the stat leaders in the game, Gjurich and Gaeta scored 2 goals, while Austin Pickford recorded 4 assists, and Martin Moucha added 2. Elmira’s Sammy Bernard saved 23 of 25 shots in net, for the River Sharks.

Elmira’s New Years Eve win snaps a 4-game losing streak and will send the team into 2024 with momentum. The River Sharks return to the ice for a home matchup with Danbury on Friday, January 5th. Elmira picked up a 4-2 win over the Hat Tricks in their last meeting on December 16th.