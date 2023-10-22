ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks marked their home debut with a memorable night.

The Elmira River Shark’s home opener was delayed from October 13th, to Saturday night and the new team made it worth the wait. Elmira shutout Watertown 4-0, one night after the their Friday night matchup was postponed due to a water main break at the Wolves arena. The special Saturday night game began with an Elmira hockey icon, dropping the ceremonial puck. Eddy Lowe, former Elmira Jackal and the only player to have his number retired in Elmira hockey history, kicked-off the home slate for the River Sharks.

Elmira Jackals icon Eddy Lowe drops the ceremonial puck for the River Sharks

On the ice, Elmira and Watertown played to a scoreless tie after 1 period. The scoring drought was broken early in the 2nd period, when Ryan Fritz scored a power play goal on a rebound. Elmira’s lead remained 1-0 throughout the period. In the final frame, the River Sharks burst out of the gates with a goal from Elijah Wilson, just 27 seconds in to the period. Later in the period, former (ECHL) Elmira Jackal, Martin Moucha scored the final 2 goals of the game, sealing the first victory for the team. Goaltender Spencer Kozlowski picked up the franchise’s first shutout with a 19 save performance.

The River Sharks are back in action on Thursday night, when they host Binghamton at 7:05 p.m.