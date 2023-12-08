ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The Elmira River Sharks did plenty of celebrating in a Friday night win, 8-3 over Watertown. The River Sharks snapped their 8-game losing streak with an 8 goal performance, as the team celebrated Teddy Bear Toss night at First Arena. Elmira fell behind 7 minutes in to the contest, but delivered a power play goal less than a minute later. Houston Wilson scored his 1st of 3 goals on the night, tying the game and cueing a rain of teddy bears onto the ice, which will be donated to local children.

In the remainder of the 1st period, Watertown’s Trevor Lord and Elmira’s Wilson each scored their 2nd goals of the night, tying the game at the break. In the 2nd period, Darius Davidson netted a power play goal off of a behind the back pass from Steven Klinck, to take the 3-2 lead. The River Sharks struck again, just over 3 minutes later, with a goal from Steven Ford. Elmira powered ahead to a 7-3 lead by the end of the 2nd period. Lord and Wilson would each complete hat tricks in the period, but Klinck and Cody Rodgers would help extend the Elmira lead. The River Sharks closed out the night in the 3rd period, with an empty net tally from Justin Vernace. The goal accounted for Vernace’s 1st as a River Shark. Elmira goalie Sammy Bernard made 27 saves in his River Sharks debut.

Now back in the win column, Elmira is set to return to the ice on Friday, December 15th for another matchup with Watertown. The River Sharks will look for their 2nd-straight win over the Wolves, on the road at 7:30 p.m.