ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks stunned Danbury for their third straight win.

After an 8-game losing skid, the Elmira River Sharks have flipped the script, with three-straight wins. Saturday night, Elmira stormed back to beat Danbury for the first time this season, 4-2. On the ice, the Sharks battled the Hat Tricks to a 1-1 tie through 2 periods. Danbury’s Brandon Stojcevski opened the scoring in the 1st, putting the Hat Tricks ahead 1-0. Minutes later, Elmira’s Houston Wilson tied the game, scoring his 5th goal in the last 3 games.

Elmira and Danbury would play to a scoreless tie in the 2nd period, before a goal-filled 3rd frame. Early in the 3rd period, the Hat Tricks jumped out to a 2-1 edge, on a goal from Sam Dabrowski. Roughly 10 minutes after the Danbury score, the River Sharks would tie the game with a Steven Ford goal. Ford’s tally energized Elmira, as Luke Richards netted a wraparound goal just over 2 minutes later. With the 3-2 edge, Elijah Wilson would score on the empty net in the final seconds to secure the River Sharks victory. Elmira goaltender Sammy Bernard made a career-high 36 saves in the win.

The River Sharks will next look for revenge against Motor City. Elmira will travel to the Big Boy Arena on Friday, December 22nd and 23rd, for 2 road games with the Rockers. Motor City was responsible for 3 of Elmira’s 8 losses in their aforementioned losing streak.