Ryan Preece talks racing at WGI

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports spoke with NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece on Tuesday.

18 Sports spoke with the driver of the No. 37 Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE for JTG Daugherty Racing. Preece will look to improve on his 36th place finish at Watkins Glen International in 2019 when the series returns to The Glen next month.

Preece says racing at the historic road course is a unique experience. “The superspeedway of road courses. It’s not really stop and go. It’s a big flow type of racetrack. It’s just totally different from some of the other road courses that we’ve gone to,” said Preece. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver is currently 24th in the points standings is looking forward to racing in front of a huge crowd at WGI. ” You can see it in everybody up there. They enjoy the races. They love the racing. They love the atmosphere,” said Preece.

Go Bowling at The Glen weekend at Watkins Glen International is August 4-8.