Ryan Shafer wins PBA50 Crystal Lanes Open

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads native Ryan Shafer won his 33rd PBA regional title close to home on Sunday.

Shafer won the PBA50 Crystal Lanes Open at Crystal Lanes in Corning. It was the first PBA50 Eastern Regional Tour event held at the lanes. The 1987 PBA Tour Rookie of The Year finished with a record of 7-1 with an average of 242.44 and 4,089 total pins. Shafer bowled a 300 game in the finals and says that his match play record played a big part in capturing the trophy. ” The key to winning a tournament like this is winning your matches cause you get 30 bonus pins and I won my first seven and that’s really what separated me from the field,” said Shafer.

Brian LeClair from Albany, New York also bowled a perfect game in the tournament and finished in second place with a record of 6-2, an average of 232.88, and a pin total of 3,906.