WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – An exciting weekend of sports car racing at The Glen is almost here.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen returns this Sunday. The race features multiple classes of sports cars racing each other at the same time for six straight hours at the historic road course. WGI Track President Michael Printup says it is a fun weekend for race fans. “It’s just the whole excitement. It’s Ferrari’s, it’s Lamborghini’s, it’s Porches, it’s Corvette’s, it’s Mustangs. There’s so many different car makes up here,” said Printup.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. on Sunday.