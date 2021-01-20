Sayre boys basketball tops Cowanesque Valley at home

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre boys basketball team picked up a win at home on Wednesday.

The Redskins defeated Cowanesque Valley 63-51. Sayre took a 23-21 lead into halftime. Dom Fabbri scored a game-high 24 points for Sayre (2-3) and Jackson Hubbard added 13 points for the Redskins. McGuire Painter had a team-high 17 points for CV (1-4) and Ben Cooper added 16 points for the Indians.

More NTL scores from Wednesday are listed below.

Boys basketball

Troy 59, Towanda 32
North Penn/Liberty 54, Northeast Bradford 28
Wyalusing 50, Canton 34
Athens 79, North Penn/Mansfield 61
Wellsboro 71, Williamson 19

