Sayre edges Troy on homecoming to move to 5-2

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Sayre football team picked up a big win on homecoming on Saturday.

The Redskins edged Troy 22-21 in an exciting and close contest at Lockhart Street Bowl. A 15-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Horton to Josh Arnold and a two-point conversion put Sayre in front 8-7 in the second quarter. The Trojans regained the lead 13-8 on a 43-yard touchdown run by Clayton Smith. Horton scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with time winding down in the first half to give the Redskins a 14-13 lead at halftime. Sayre moves to 5-2 with the win. The loss ends a five-game winning streak for Troy (5-2).

Check out the highlights and scores from Saturday are listed below.

Football

Moravia 42, Thomas A. Edison 20

(10) Waverly 46, Dryden 7

Seneca Indians 47, Cobleskill-Richmondville 13

Sayre 22, Troy 21

Wellsboro 38, Port Allegany 12

Boys soccer

Horseheads 4, Corning 2

Athens 3, Williamsport 2

Girls soccer

Troy 5, Athens 3