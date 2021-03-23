Sayre’s VanBenthuysen signs to play soccer at Elmira College

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre soccer player Cody VanBenthuysen will be playing college soccer close to home.

VanBenthuysen signed to play soccer for Elmira College on Tuesday at the Sayre High School library. Cody was a second-team NTL All-Star for the Redskins this past season. VanBenthuysen says that he is excited to play at the next level for the nearby Soaring Eagles. ” It feels pretty good. Definitely because my parents can definitely travel to the games and I’ll be close to home.

VanBenthuysen plans to major in Adolescence Education at Elmira College.