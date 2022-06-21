BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A three-time Cy Young Award winner was on the mound for the Rumble Ponies on Tuesday.

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer made his first rehab start for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday since suffering an oblique injury last month. The eight-time all-star threw 65 pitches in a 7-6 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils. Scherzer allowed two earned runs including a home run on three hits in 3 and 1/3 innings and struck out six.

The 37-year-old right-hander says he felt good after his first rehab start. “Was able to step on a few fastballs. I felt like that was a good thing. Was able to throw all of my pitches,” said Scherzer.

Scherzer is 195-98 with a 3.15 ERA over his fifteen-year major league career and is 5-1 this season with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts in his first season with the Mets.