Season ends for Canton volleyball in state quarterfinals

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WETM) – The Canton volleyball team had their season come to an end on Saturday in the state quarterfinals.

The Warriors lost 3-0 in straight sets (18-25, 15-25, 23-25) on the road against Marian Catholic in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals. Carmya Martell had nine digs, nine assists, five points, three kills, and an ace for Canton. Annie Gaiotti added 10 digs, four points, four kills, and an assist for the Warriors.

Canton won their fourth straight District IV Class A title this season and swept Blue Ridge at home in the first round of states on Tuesday.