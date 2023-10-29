ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The regular season has come to a close for high school football. Local teams now know their first games on the quest for a state title.

The New York Section IV and Pennsylvania District IV football playoff slates were revealed, on Sunday. Top Section IV teams like, Tioga and Waverly will look to repeat their 2022 postseason success, while others like Horseheads and Elmira will look to work their way to a Section IV crown. In District IV, Canton and Troy are in search of more postseason success in their respective classes.

A full look at the Section and District IV football playoffs for Twin Tiers area teams, are listed below:

NYSPHSAA Section IV Playoffs –

Class AA:

11/4 – #3 Binghamton at #2 Elmira – 10 a.m.

Winner plays at #1 Corning in the final.

Class A:

11/3 – #3 Union-Endicott at #2 Horseheads – 7 p.m.

Winner plays at #1 Vestal in the final.

Class C:

11/3 – #4 Susquehanna Valley at #1 Waverly – 7 p.m.

11/3 – #3 Schuyler at #2 Chenango Forks – 7 p.m.

Class D – Tournament played at Susquehanna Valley H.S. –

11/4 – #4 Walton vs #1 Tioga – 12 p.m.

Winner plays vs. winner of #3 Newark Valley vs #2 Delhi in the final.

PIAA District IV Playoffs –

Class A:

11/10 – #3 South Williamsport at #2 Canton – 7 p.m.

Class AA:

11/4 – #8 Hughesville at #1 Troy – 7 p.m.

11/4 – #7 North Penn-Mansfield at #2 Southern Columbia – 7 p.m.

11/4 – #6 Wyalusing at #3 Mount Carmel – 2 p.m.

11/3 – #5 Towanda at #4 Line Mountain – 7 p.m.

Class AAA:

11/3 – #8 Athens at #1 Danville – 7 p.m.

11/3 – #7 Cowanesque Valley at #2 Loyalsock – 7 p.m.

For the latest on the District IV and Section IV Playoffs, stick with 18 Sports on air and online.

