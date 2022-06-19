ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a record-breaking weekend at Seneca Highlands in Odessa and another big event is headed to the race track next month.

Seneca Highlands Race Track hosted a New York Off-Road Association event this weekend in front of a record-breaking field. It was the first NYOA event in 26 years to have over one thousand riders. The event featured ATV’s and dirt bikes and had riders from four years old up to riders in their seventies.

Another big event is headed to the race track in July. Seneca Highlands will host the Northeast 24 Hour Challenge on July 16-17. Seneca Highlands promoter Chuck Reed is expecting another big field next month. “They will bring in close to a thousand riders just like we did today,” said Reed.

Entries for the 24 hour race are sold out and about 230 dirt bike teams are expected to compete. Teams with up to six members will race for 24 straight hours from Saturday at 10:00 am to Sunday at 10:00 a.m.