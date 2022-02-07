Senecas take step toward IAC title with win over Wolverines

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Senecas are one step closer to winning a division title.

The 13th-ranked Watkins Glen boys basketball team defeated Waverly at home 54-48 in a big IAC divisional matchup. Adam Pastore scored a team-high 18 points for the Senecas. Joey Tomasso had a game-high 24 points for the Wolverines.

Both teams entered play atop the IAC South Large School standings with 9-1 records. The Senecas now have a one-game lead in the division and can clinch a division title in their final game of the regular season at home against Newark Valley on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Watkins Glen improves to 16-1 and have won 16 straight games. Waverly falls to 12-5 this season.

Check out the highlights and scores from Monday are listed below.

Boys basketball

(13) Watkins Glen 54, Waverly 48

Canton 61, Thomas A. Edison 31

Sayre 67, Cowanesque Valley 54

Girls basketball

Odessa-Montour 53, Tioga 38

Waverly 68, Watkins Glen 33

Athens 52, Wellsboro 37