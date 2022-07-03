CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Corning’s Danny Casper. Casper helped the Corning Lions men’s rugby team take third overall in states. Danny will play D1 college rugby at St. Bonaventure University and major in Business and Marketing.

