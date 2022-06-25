CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Corning basketball and softball player Kellie Zoerb. Zoerb helped the Corning girls basketball team win their first sectional title as the Hawks and make it all the way to the state semifinals this past season. Kellie is a multiple all-state first team pick in softball and will play college softball for Division I Towson University.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.