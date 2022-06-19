CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Corning senior Luke Johns. Johns helped the Hawks repeat as Section IV Class AA champs this past season. Luke will play college soccer at Alfred University and major in renewable engineering.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.