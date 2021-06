SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

Our next Senior Send-Off is Elmira Notre Dame’s Maddy Watts. Maddy played basketball and soccer for the Crusaders and will attend Mansfield University to play basketball for the Mountaineers.

