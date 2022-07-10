ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Elmira soccer goalie Delaney Malone. Malone was a 4-year starter in goal for the Express and helped Elmira win two Section IV Class AA titles. Delaney was the first recipient of the Duff & Miranda Novitsky Soccer Scholarship and is headed to Nazareth College to play goalie.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.