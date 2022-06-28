ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Elmira’s Hunter Cartwright. Hunter played varsity lacrosse for three years for the Express and will be attending Alfred University in the Fall for Business administration and will continue to play lacrosse alongside his brother Drew for the Saxons.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.