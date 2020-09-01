Senior Send-Off: Holzlein and Sperduto honored

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to honor the Class of 2020.

In today's Senior Send-Off, 18 Sports is proud to recognize those who had their past school year altered due to the virus.

Congratulations to Horseheads’ Brooke Holzlein and Elmira’s Noah Sperduto.

Brooke was a member of the Horseheads girls lacrosse team and will play college lacrosse at Oswego State.

Noah was a member of the Elmira boys soccer team and is the school’s all-time leading goal scorer. Sperduto is playing college soccer for Le Moyne College.