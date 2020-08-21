Senior Send-Off: Hornell’s Aubre Robinson

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Our next 18 Sports Senior Send-Off brought to you by Tom’s South Corning Collision is Aubre Robinson.

Aubre was a member of the cross country and indoor and outdoor track & field teams at Hornell. Aubre was on the high honor roll at Hornell and will run cross country and track & field at Fredonia State University while majoring in Business Marketing.

WETM Sports will be recognizing local High School and Collegiate Athletes who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unable to participate and compete this year. Each night on WETM 18 News at 6pm and 11pm we will honor a local senior student-athlete.

