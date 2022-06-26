HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Hornell’s Griffyn Baker. Baker played football, basketball, and baseball for four years for the Red Raiders. Griffyn is going to the Commercial Diving Academy Technical Institute in Jacksonville, Florida for underwater/salvage diving.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.