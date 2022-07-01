HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Horseheads volleyball standout Taylor Malone. Malone helped the Blue Raiders win their second straight sectional title this past fall and won the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Female MVP for a second straight year. Taylor will continue her volleyball career at Division II Kutztown University.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.