HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Horseheads senior wrestler Zac Evans. Zac was the runner-up at the Dave Buck tournament and also was the sectional runner-up at 138 lbs this past season. Evans was named to the all STAC West team and was awarded the Mark Stephens Memorial Scholarship. Zac will attend Alfred State College in the fall where he will continue to wrestle and will study Heavy Equipment, Truck and Diesel Technician.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.