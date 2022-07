NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Newfield’s Elijah Wood-Ellis. Elijah was a member of the football team and the boys track & field team for the Trojans.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.