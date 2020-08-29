Senior Send-Off: two Division I bound athletes honored

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to honor the very best in local sports.

In today’s Senior Send-Off, we salute two area seniors that will both play college sports at the Division I level. Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, 18 Sports is proud to recognize those who had their past school year altered due to the virus.

Congratulations to Corning’s Leah Palmesano and Horseheads’ Gavin Elston.

Leah played for the Corning Rugby Club team and will be playing college rugby at Division 1 Mount St. Mary’s University in the fall.

Gavin played football, basketball and lacrosse for the Blue Raiders. Elston won the Ernie Davis Award in his senior year and will play college lacrosse at the Division I level for Manhattan College.


