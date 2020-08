ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to honor the very best in local sports.

In today’s Senior Send-Off, we salute two of the area’s best seniors. Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, 18 Sports is proud to recognize those who had their past school year altered due to the virus.

Congratulations to Addison’s Noah Clark and Canisteo-Greenwood’s Corey Barker.

Noah played soccer, baseball and tennis for the Knights. Corey played soccer and basketball and ran track for C-G.