Senior Send-Off: two more athletes honored

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We continue to honor the Class of 2020.

In today’s Senior Send-Off, we salute two of the area’s best seniors. Sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision, 18 Sports is proud to recognize those who had their past school year altered due to the virus.

Congratulations to Horseheads’ Lindsey VanAlstyne and Waverly’s Rylan LaForest.

Lindsey was a member of the Horseheads marching ensemble and bowling team.

Rylan wrestled and played soccer for the Wolverines and joined the Marines earlier this month.

