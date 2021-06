WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

Our next Senior Send-Off is Watkins Glen swimmer and basketball player Amanda Wilbur. Wilbur helped the Senecas win their fourth straight Section IV Class C title this season. Amanda will be attending Hartwick College to swim and major in nursing.

If you would like to submit a senior athlete, please do so at sports@wetmtv.com.