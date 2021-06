WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

Our next Senior Send-Off is Watkins Glen’s Natalie Edmister. Natalie played basketball, softball, and soccer for the Senecas and will be attending Finger Lakes Community College to study Environmental Science in the fall.

If you would like to submit a senior athlete, please do so at sports@wetmtv.com.