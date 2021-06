WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the next edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

Our next Senior Send-Off is Waverly’s Gabby Picco. Gabby was a member of Waverly’s soccer, basketball and Track & Field teams. Picco will play college soccer at the Division I level for La Salle.

If you would like to submit a senior athlete, please do so at sports@wetmtv.com.