WELLSBORO Pa. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of Senior Send-Off sponsored by Tom’s South Corning Collision.

On this edition, we honor Wellsboro senior Darryn Callahan. Callahan played football, basketball, and baseball for the Hornets and won the overall Male Athlete of the Year Award for 2022 at Wellsboro. Darryn is headed to D2 Slippery Rock University to play baseball and study exercise science.

If you have a senior student-athlete who you would like to see be recognized, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. 18 Sports will highlight every submission throughout the summer.