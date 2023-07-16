FARGO, N.D. (WETM) – Tioga Wrestling standout Emily Sindoni finishes runner up in the USA Junior Girls Freestyle Nationals.

(Photo and Video Courtesy: FloWrestling)

For the 2nd consecutive year, Emily Sindoni has impressed at the USA Wrestling National Junior Championship and for the 2nd year, the Tioga native finished runner up. Sindoni rolled through the competition at 127lbs, before falling 9-4 to Jaclyn Dehney of Massachusetts in the final.

In the final, Sindoni fell behind 6-0, following relentless leg attacks from Dehney in the 1st period. After the break, Sindoni got on the board with 2 points for exposure, then wrapped up the match with 2 points on a chest wrap. Dehney’s attack was too much, ultimately winning the match 9-4.

Despite the final loss, Sindoni turned in an outstanding performance in the tournament, reaching All-American status. The Tioga alumni shut out her first 3 opponents, then followed up with a 16-6 tech fall win over Oklahoma’s Aubrianna Smith. In the semi-final, Sindoni cruised past one of Michigan’s most decorated stars, Tyler Swanigan with a 12-1 win.

After a delivering on of the most impressive and decorated careers from a women’s wrestler in the Twin Tiers, Sindoni will begin the next chapter of her wrestling career at D’Youville University.