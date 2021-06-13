Six Red Barons named All-Americans

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Six members of the Corning Community College softball team have been named NJCAA DIII All-Americans.

Elmira grad and Region III Player of the Year Lexi wood was a First-Team selection. Also earning First-Team honors are Elmira’s Kiki Grover, Odessa-Montour grad Grace Vondracek, and pitcher Jayden Hill. Edison grad Hailey Burdick and pitcher Emily McCreery were named to the Second-Team.

The Red Barons won their first Region III Championship since 2004 this season and finished National Championship Runner-up with a record of 37-3.