Skaneateles defeats Haverling boys soccer in state finals in overtime

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Haverling boys soccer team came within one goal of winning a state title on Sunday.

The Rams lost an overtime thriller to Skaneateles 2-1 in the Class B state finals in Middletown. Sean Kerwick put the Lakers in front in the first half and Skaneateles led 1-0 at halftime. DJ Smith headed in a ball off of a defender on a throw in to tie the game at 1 early in the second half. Jack Phillips would redirect a shot by Owen Cheney for the game-winning goal for the Lakers. Skaneateles won their second straight state title with the win.

Haverling finishes their huge season at 22-1 and won their fourth straight Section V Class B2 title this season and advanced to the state finals for the first time in 25 years.

