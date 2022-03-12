Soaring Eagles edge Nazareth to advance to final four

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team is headed to the final four.

(Video courtesy: Nazareth College)

(Photo courtesy: @ECSoaringEagles)

The third-ranked Soaring Eagles edged sixth-ranked Nazareth on a late goal 2-1 on the road in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday. Erika Goleniak scored a goal assisted by Holley Riva to give the Soaring Eagles a 1-0 lead in the second period. The Golden Flyers would tie the game at 1 on a goal by Ally Watrous with less than eight minutes to play in the third period. Riva sent a shot in front that would deflect in for the game-winning goal for the Purple & Gold with just over two minutes to go.

Elmira College (25-2-1) will face top-ranked and host Middlebury (25-0-0) in the NCAA semifinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m.