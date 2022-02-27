Soaring Eagles advance to NEHC Championship game

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles will play for a conference championship next weekend.

The third-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team shutout William Smith 4-0 at home on Saturday in the NEHC semifinals. Madi Morton scored on a shot just inside the blue line 25 seconds into the second period to give the Soaring Eagles a 1-0 lead. Morgan Mordini would score a goal for EC with 11 seconds left to go in the second and Eliza Beaudin added two goals in the third period and finished the game with 2 goals and 2 assist for the Purple & Gold.

Elmira College (23-2-1) remains undefeated at Murray Athletic Center and in conference play this season. The Soaring Eagles will host Castleton next Saturday in the NEHC Championship game at 3:00 p.m.