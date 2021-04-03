Soaring Eagles advance to UCHC title game

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team will play for a fourth straight UCHC championship.

The top-seeded Soaring Eagles defeated sixth-seeded Manhattanville 3-0 at home on Saturday in the UCHC semifinals. Tristen Tolan and Kelly Matthews scored goals in the first period and the Soaring Eagles led 2-0 after the first 20 minutes of play. Emma Crocker scored a power-play goal in the second period to put the Purple and Gold in front 3-0.

Elmira College (12-1) will host fifth-seeded Nazareth in the UCHC Championship game on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Elmira College)

