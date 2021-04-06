Soaring Eagles capture 4th straight UCHC title

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team completed a four-peat on Tuesday.

The top-seeded Soaring Eagles defeated fifth-seeded Nazareth 5-1 at home to win their fourth straight UCHC Championship. Morgan Mordini put in a loose puck in front with 20 seconds left in the first period to send EC into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

Brooke McArdle skated in and went top shelf less than seven minutes into the second period to put the Purple and Gold in front 2-0. Madi Morton blasted in a slap shot on a power-play with 30 second to go in the second period to give Elmira College a 3-0 lead. Just ten seconds later, Makenna Wiljanen scored the lone goal of the game for the Golden Flyers to cut the lead to 3-1.

EC answered back in the third period with a goal by Emma Crocker and an empty-netter scored by Eliza Beaudin. Mordini was named the MVP of the UCHC Tournament. Crocker, Morton, and goalie Elizabeth Hanson were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Elmira College finishes their season with a record of 13-1 and will play in the New England Hockey Conference next season.