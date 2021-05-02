Soaring Eagles clinch playoff spot with win against Utica

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College softball team clinched a spot in the Empire 8 playoffs on Sunday.

The Soaring Eagles split a doubleheader at home against Utica. EC won game one 6-3 to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Alex Brockhuizen hit an RBI double and Hannah Flagg hit a two-run double in a 4-run sixth inning for Elmira College to put the Soaring Eagles in front 6-2.

The Pioneers won game two 13-0 in five innings to get the split. Utica scored 8 runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-0 lead. Emily Joss hit a two-run home run and went 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored and two RBI’s for the Pioneers.

Elmira College (6-18) wraps up their regular season on Tuesday at home against Sage in a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m.