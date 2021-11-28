Soaring Eagles defeat top-ranked Plattsburgh State in overtime

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team picked up a big win in Plattsburgh on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: Plattsburgh State)

The fifth-ranked Soaring Eagles defeated top-ranked Plattsburgh State in overtime 4-3 in the consolation round of the Cardinal/Panther Classic to claim third in the tournament. Eliza Beaudin had the game-winning goal in overtime for the Purple & Gold. Mary McCafferty scored two goals for EC and Leonie Kuehberger made 44 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles. Elmira College was dealt their first loss of the season on Saturday at the Cardinal/Panther Classic by second-ranked Middlebury 2-1. Middlebury would go on to win the Cardinal/Panther Classic with a 2-1 win against ninth-ranked Endicott.

Elmira College is 8-1 this season and return to action at home on Friday at 6:00 p.m. against Castleton.