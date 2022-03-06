Soaring Eagles face Nazareth on the road in NCAA quarterfinals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team will begin play in the NCAA Tournament on the road.

The ten teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship were announced on Sunday night. Third-ranked Elmira College will be on the road against seventh-ranked Nazareth in the NCAA quarterfinals on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. The Soaring Eagles defeated the Golden Flyers 2-1 in the lone meeting between the two this season at Nazareth on January 22nd.

Elmira College (24-2-1) clinched an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament by winning their first New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Championship on Saturday at home with a 4-0 win against Castleton.