MIDDLEBURY, V.T. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles lost to Plattsburgh State on a late goal in the NCAA third-place game on Saturday.

(Photo and video courtesy: NCAA)

The third-ranked Soaring Eagles lost to second-ranked Plattsburgh State 3-2 in the third-place game at the NCAA DIII Women’s Ice Hockey Championship in Middlebury, Vermont. Kelly Millins deflected in a goal for EC near the midway mark of the second period to put the Soaring Eagles in front 2-1. The Cardinals would tie it at 2 with 25 seconds to go in the second on a power-play goal by Ivy Boric. Annie Katonka scored the game-winning goal for Plattsburgh State with 5:06 to go to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

Elmira College won an NEHC Championship this season and finish with a record of 25-4-1. Their 25 wins matches the second-most for a single season in program history.