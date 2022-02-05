Soaring Eagles go undefeated at Murray Athletic Center this season

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles completed an undefeated regular season at Murray Athletic Center on Saturday.

The 9th-ranked Elmira College men’s ice hockey team defeated Castleton 4-1. Graham Denomme scored the game-winning goal early in the second period to give the Purple & Gold a 2-1 lead. Jared Smith, Nicholas Domitrovic, and Marty Kapoian also scored goals for EC. Chris Janzen made 26 saves in net for the Soaring Eagles to earn his second win in goal this weekend.

Elmira College went 10-0 during the regular season at the domes. Their lone loss at home this season came at First Arena in Elmira last month to Hobart. The Soaring Eagles (16-5-1) begin their final weekend of the regular season on Friday on the road against Norwich at 7:00 p.m.