Soaring Eagles knock off No. 1 SUNY Geneseo

GENESEO, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team wrapped up the first half of their season with a huge win on the road on Saturday night.

The Soaring Eagles defeated top-ranked SUNY Geneseo (11-1-1) on the road 4-3 to finish the first half of their season at 9-3-1. Janis Vizbelis scored a go-ahead goal just past the nine minute mark of the third period to put Elmira College in front 3-2. Graham Denomme scored the game-winning goal to put EC in front 4-2 with less than five minutes to play. Justin Cmunt found the net for the Knights to cut the lead to 4-3 with just over two minutes to go in regulation. Jeffrey Zero made 38 saves in goal for his fourth consecutive win for the Purple & Gold.

Elmira College returns to the ice at home against New England College on January 7th at 7:00 p.m.