Soaring Eagles roll past opponents in NEHC Tournament quarterfinals

PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s and men’s ice hockey teams both began play in the NEHC Tournament with dominant wins at home on Saturday.

The third-ranked Elmira College women blanked Salem State 8-0 in the NEHC quarterfinals. Morgan Mordini had two goals and three assists for the Soaring Eagles. Eliza Beaudin had two goals and two assists for the Purple & Gold and Emma Crocker added two goals and an assist for EC. Elmira College (22-2-1) will host William Smith in the NEHC semifinals next Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

The sixth-ranked Elmira College men rolled past New England College in the NEHC quarterfinals 7-1. Elmira native Bailey Krawczyk had two goals and an assist for the Soaring Eagles and Janis Vizbelis scored two goals for EC. Chris Janzen made 33 saves in goal for the Purple & Gold to earn the win.

Elmira College (18-5-2) will host Babson in the NEHC semifinals next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Both the Elmira College men’s and women’s ice hockey teams remain undefeated at the Murray Athletic Center this season.