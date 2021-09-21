Soaring Eagles shut out SUNY Delhi

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira College men’s soccer team scored three goals in the second half on their way to a victory at Campus Field on Tuesday.

The Soaring Eagles moved to 5-2 this season with a 3-0 win at home against SUNY Delhi. Mark Brado Jr., Lutho Mlunguza, and Elmira grad Gavin Wise each scored second half goals for the Purple & Gold. Wise scored on a free kick near the midfield line to put EC in front 3-0.

Elmira College begins conference play on Saturday at home against Houghton College at noon.

