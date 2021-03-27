Soaring Eagles shutout Chatham in regular season finale

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WETM) – The Elmira College women’s ice hockey team wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with a shutout win on the road.

The Soaring Eagles shutout Chatham 6-0 to sweep a two-game series against the Cougars. Jess Adams had a hat trick for the Purple and Gold and Eliza Beaudin scored two goals for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College (10-1) has earned the No. 1 seed and home-ice advantage in the UCHC Tournament. The quarterfinals begin on Thursday and the Soaring Eagles will find out who their opponent will be after the regular season concludes on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: Elmira College)

(Video courtesy: Chatham University)